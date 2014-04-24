SKALICA, Slovakia, April 24 The Czech government should not cede control of its strategic oil and oil product pipelines to the private sector, Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday.

Babis told Reuters that PKN Orlen, the majority owner of Unipetrol which controls the two Ceska Rafinerska refineries in the Czech Republic, had proposed combining those assets with the state's pipeline firms.

But he said he did not support the plan.

"I believe that (oil products pipeline firm) Cepro and (crude oil pipeline firm) Mero are strategic assets of the Czech state and certainly we will not want to privatise them or put them into some joint company. That is my position," Babis told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Czech and Slovak governments in Skalica, western Slovakia.

Refineries have been making losses from their core operations due to low refining margins.

Babis said he would seek an agreement with Poland's PKN that would secure the long-term operation of the Czech refineries at Kralupy and Litvinov.

He said one option was for the state crude oil pipeline company Mero to take over the Kralupy refinery.

"There are other possibilities how to resolve cooperation between Unipetrol and Mero and Cepro. There are commercial options, for example we have to consider also that Mero would buy the Kralupy refinery, as an asset, not as a company."

Babis said he had agreed with Industry Minister Jan Mladek to hold a meeting of experts next week to define the state's position on what to do with the refining industry.

He also said he would seek to end disagreements between Mero and Unipetrol on fees for oil deliveries.