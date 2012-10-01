LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - The Czech Republic, rated A1/AA-/A+, has mandated Barclays, Ceska (Erste), SG CIB and UniCredit for a tap of its 3.875% May 24 2022 euro issue.

The lead managers have started sounding investor interest at 120bp to 125bp over mid-swaps, and the transaction is expected to be priced later today. The settlement date is October 5 2012. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)