LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Czech Republic (A1/AA-/A+) has sent banks a request for proposals (RFP) for a new bond, according to a market source. Timing on any deal is unclear.

The sovereign was last in the market in October when it tapped its 3.875% May 2022 note for EUR750m to take its overall size to EUR2.75bn. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Alex Chambers)