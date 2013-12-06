LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - UniCredit quietly opened the Czech
covered bond market on Friday, selling the euro-denominated deal
to a select investor base that is expected to pave the road for
a broader offering in 2014.
In a self-led deal, with NordLB and HSH Nordbank acting as
co-managers, the bank priced the EUR800m five-year offering at
mid-swaps plus 80bp, using the UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and
Slovakia subsidiary. Following the sale, bankers say they have
received a lot of interest from European investors that are
seeking a follow-up.
"This is really just a test before UniCredit brings a bigger
deal next year. The issuer will probably hold a roadshow to give
European investors the opportunity to buy this debt," said a
syndicate banker.
UniCredit is likely to be opening the door to other banks
operating in the Czech Republic, such as Raiffeisenbank,
Hypotecni Banka (KBC group), Komercni Banka (Societe Generale
group) and Ceska Sporitelna (Erste group) to tap the secured
market for funding.
Raiffeisen received an A3 rating for its covered bond
programme that was set up in 2012 to comply with revised
legislation in the country that will encourage euro issuance.
The Czech Bond Act of 2004, which was amended at the
beginning of August 2012, will now allow the country's banks to
issue covered bonds under English law, a move that will open
the market to foreign investors.
The amended act has changed the definition of
mortgage-backed securities. The new definition means that Czech
banks should be able to issue mortgage-backed securities, not
only as Czech-law governed bonds but also as securities governed
by foreign law.
The first Czech Republic covered bond couldn't have come at
a better time as the country's mortgage market has been
expanding as a result of zero interest rates and improving
investor confidence.
According to the Prague Daily Monitor that sites estimates
from Hypotecni banka, the market grew by over 15 percent in the
first six months of the year compared with the same period in
2012.
