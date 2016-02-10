PRAGUE Feb 10 The Czech government, overcoming stubborn opposition, on Wednesday pushed a bill through parliament's lower house that would set up an online system for shops and restaurants to report sales as part of a crackdown on tax evasion.

The ruling centre-left coalition outlasted months-long filibustering by the opposition, which complained the records obtained by the state could, if leaked, be exploited by competitors, and risk violating privacy rights.

Small business associations have also opposed the bill.

Finance Minister Andrej Babis, a billionaire businessman who founded a political party five years ago, has pushed hard to crack down on the shadow economy and raise tax income since taking office in 2014.

He introduced the online sales reporting scheme last June, making it one of the cornerstones of the government programme.

The government expects the system will lift state revenue annually by up to 18 billion crowns ($750.06 million) - roughly 0.4 percent of annual economic output.

Most of that will go to the central state budget and the rest to regional and municipal budgets.

"(The bill) is leveling the ground for everybody," Babis said. "We have been saying this over and over: 12.5 billion (crowns) will go to the central budget, so that we have money for pensions, salaries for teachers, soldiers, policemen, firefighters and other necessary jobs."

The bill requires retailers to report sales to a central authority via the Internet to improve controls. It must still go through the coalition-controlled Senate before being signed by the president, who has supported the measure.

The system is a big change in the small central European country, where efforts to introduce mandatory cash registers failed in recent years and most pubs still prefer to tally beer counts by pen and paper.

Some of the criticism, mostly from conservative political parties, arises from fears that online reporting would raise costs to the point of driving small-town pubs out of business.

Addressing such fears, Babis has proposed lowering the beer tax in what is the world's largest per capita beer-drinking nation.

Hotels and restaurants will be the first to report sales under the new rules, expected to come to force in November.

Leaders of the main opposition parties have vowed to challenge the online reporting bill at the Constitutional Court, accusing the government of breaching procedure in parliament. ($1 = 23.9980 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Heinrich)