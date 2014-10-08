PRAGUE Oct 8 The Czech cabinet on Wednesday
approved a plan to launch more than 200 road and rail projects
worth 233.9 billion crowns ($10.77 billion) by 2016, part of
efforts to help boost the economy through more investments.
The centre-left government plans to run a bigger deficit in
2015 and, since taking power in January, has abandoned austerity
plans laid out by the previous centre-right administrations.
Budget-saving measures from previous years had been blamed
for helping push the economy into a record-long recession in
2011, although the country has begun expanding in the past year
and posted year-on-year growth of 2.5 percent in the second
quarter.
According to the Transport Ministry plan, the bulk of
projects and costs would come in 2015.
The projects, to upgrade highway and rail networks and
expand the road system, will be funded through the state
infrastructure fund and as well as EU funds.
($1 = 21.7140 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Strouhal; Editing by Alison
Williams)