PRAGUE Oct 8 The Czech cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to launch more than 200 road and rail projects worth 233.9 billion crowns ($10.77 billion) by 2016, part of efforts to help boost the economy through more investments.

The centre-left government plans to run a bigger deficit in 2015 and, since taking power in January, has abandoned austerity plans laid out by the previous centre-right administrations.

Budget-saving measures from previous years had been blamed for helping push the economy into a record-long recession in 2011, although the country has begun expanding in the past year and posted year-on-year growth of 2.5 percent in the second quarter.

According to the Transport Ministry plan, the bulk of projects and costs would come in 2015.

The projects, to upgrade highway and rail networks and expand the road system, will be funded through the state infrastructure fund and as well as EU funds. ($1 = 21.7140 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Strouhal; Editing by Alison Williams)