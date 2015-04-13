PRAGUE, April 13 A Czech court sentenced a
former Russian soccer player to 2 1/2 years in jail on Monday
for starting a drunken brawl on board a 2006 flight that was
forced to land in Prague, the Czech news agency CTK said.
The Prague City Court sentenced Yevgeny Rothshtein, formerly
called Dogayev, for trying to get into the cockpit, threatening
to blow up the Aeroflot plane, and demanding to land in Cairo on
the Moscow-Geneva flight, the news agency reported.
The banker and former Dynamo Moscow soccer player denied he
had tried to take control of the plane, saying he was only very
drunk and trying to sort out a problem with a stewardess. The
judge agreed and rejected the state attorney's demand that he be
sentenced for hijacking.
Dogayev did not have any explosives on him but the plane
landed in Prague after his threats. The judged said he was under
the influence of pills and alcohol and should not even have been
allowed on board.
Rothshtein has lived in the Czech Republic and Britain since
the incident and was extradited by Britain to Czech custody last
year. He can appeal the verdict, CTK said.
