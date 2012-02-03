PRAGUE Feb 3 Signs on the windows of Van Graff, an upscale department store in central Prague, trumpet sales of 70 percent off, but on the third floor, the customers browsing through the vast rows of Hugo Boss suits and Ralph Lauren coats are outnumbered by staff.

Nearby the sparkling Palladium shopping centre is teeming with teenagers, workers on lunch break, and stroller-pushing mothers. But many shops are suspiciously empty, and shopkeepers complain that the few sales they make are actually to Czechs.

"We are dependent on foreigners, who make up about 80 percent of our clients," said Stanislava Sladkova, a 43-year old manager at retail chain Reserved.

The paradox underscores one of the main problems for one of Europe's best run economies: Czechs would rather save than shop.

From the cost-cutting centre-right government to the typical person on the street, Czechs eschew spending and borrowing, a trait that is good for family finances but leaves the country of 10.5 million without an important driver of economic growth.

Unlike neighbouring Poland, whose domestic market of 38 million people helped it avoid contraction during the economic crisis in 2009, the Czech economy is 75 percent dependent on exports for growth, a factor expected to send it into recession this year as demand in its main market, Germany, falls.

Household borrowing is just 25 percent of annual output - less than half of the European Union's average of 55 percent - while deposits at banks exceed loans by a third, a rare phenomenon in Europe, where lenders are struggling to raise capital and cover obligations on the interbank market.

And although Prague is the EU's sixth wealthiest region in purchasing power, retailers complain they are unable to move goods unless they put sale tags on them.

"What is the most marked difference between Czechs and the rest of Europe, is that there is a terribly low average value of a shopping, a terribly low yield per square metre and low profitability," said Michal Stadler, CEE marketing projects director at Tesco Stores.

"People buy an amount for little money and they follow all the sales and promotions so in the end nobody offers anything else but sales. It's a vicious circle."

GOING CHEAPER

Even without the crisis, inflation is virtually non-existant here. The Czech central bank's main interest rate has hovered around 2 percent since 2004 - it is now at a record low 0.75 percent - far below the rates of its emerging European peers.

That hasn't spurred buying though. Retail sales eked out 1.9 percent growth for the whole of 2011, and analysts expect them to fall this year, corroborating a central bank's prediction of a recession peaking in the second quarter.

And even though the country has become wealthier in the two decades since the fall of communism - living standards are at 84 percent of the EU average - the trend of scrimping on purchases has not only not fallen, it has increased.

"The Czechs are extremely price oriented, and extremely focused on various promotions," said Martin Dlouhy, ex-Vice President of Metro Group, which operates big box retailer Makro, who has also worked in Russia and India .

"In the past couple of years, that trend has strengthened further. People have replaced the more expensive goods with cheaper goods... The volume remains about the same but the value of individual transactions is falling."

Economists say the trend could be because of a national mentality that emerged in 40 years of communism, when goods were scarce, Czechs learned to reuse or repair goods, and foreign brands were seen as unjustifiably expensive.

Czech consumers often complain that prices at home are sometimes double those in richer Western countries, a fact that pushes many to save shopping for when they are abroad or for foreign internet sellers.

A pair of Levis costs 2,399 Czech crowns ($130). In Germany's Dresden, it is 75 euros ($98.79), and on Amazon's British site, which delivers to the Czech Republic, they run as little as 22 pounds ($34.80).

Katerina Sykorova, a 32-year old bank clerk, scoffs at the signs proclaiming huge discounts outside of Van Graff.

"They have this big red poster outside announcing a sale but most of things are still fairly expensive," she said.

"I sometimes shop in Germany. When they have sales, they are real sales."