PRAGUE, July 9 Czech Skoda Auto raised its car deliveries by 12.5 percent in the first half to 522,500, surpassing the half-million level for the first time, the company said on Wednesday.

The subsidiary of Germany's Volkswagen unit also marked its best ever June result with 94,500 cars delivered around the world.

Skoda is the biggest Czech exporter and a significant part of the country' smanufacturing chain. (Reporting by Robert Muller)