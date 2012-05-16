PRAGUE May 16 A Czech tax on solar power producers was upheld by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, keeping in place a part of the government's drive to trim budget deficits and tame a solar boom in the central European country.

Solar plant owners have threatened the state with arbitration over the 26 percent tax on solar plants with more than 30 kW capacity that came into effect in December 2010 and will apply until 2013.

Solar plants that came online in 2009 and 2010 were affected.

A group of around 20 senators had complained to the court last year.

The tax was part of measures to cool a solar boom that had helped the Czechs become the third-biggest solar nation in Europe in 2009 in terms of new installed capacity. (Reporting by Robert Mueller; Writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)