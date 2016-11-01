* Moneta's boosted free float a positive factor

* Bank's shares gain at expense of Czech O2

* MSCI indexes reclassified on Nov. 14

By Petra Vodstrcilova and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 1 General Electric's gradual sale of its stake in Moneta Money Bank has lifted the Czech bank's chances of joining MSCI's benchmark country index, potentially attracting a new pool of investors.

The New York-based index provider recalculates its stock indexes twice a year and since the last review in May, GE has cut its stake in Moneta to 18.1 percent from 42.5 percent, in turn boosting the bank's free float market capitalisation.

The value of shares in the hands of public investors is one of the criteria used by MSCI to assess whether to put a company in its indexes and analysts say Moneta is now almost certain to join the MSCI Czech Republic Index.

Moneta's shares have risen 25 percent since debuting on the Prague bourse in May to value the firm at 43.5 billion crowns on Tuesday, of which 35.6 billion ($1.5 billion) is in freely floating shares.

That's more than three times the free float market capitalisation of telecoms firm O2 Czech Republic, which is one of three companies already in the MSCI Czech index along with utility CEZ and Komercni Banka.

Speculation that Moneta could leapfrog O2 in the MSCI index battle boosted the bank's shares 12 percent in October alone, though they have plateaued since hitting a record high of 89.10 crowns on Oct. 20 and traded at 85.10 on Tuesday.

MSCI is set to reclassify its indexes on Nov. 14 with the changes taking effect Dec. 1.

Inclusion in MSCI's indexes opens stocks to a wider pool of investors and funds investing in index funds, or exchanged-traded funds that track index performances, a potential boon for new entrants' shares and a sure drop for stocks that fall out.

O2 itself is a third bigger than Moneta by total market capitalisation but the PPF investment vehicle of the country's richest man, Petr Kellner, controls 84.06 percent of the shares in the telecoms company, limiting its free float value.

Analysts said there was a risk O2 could fall out of the MSCI index and its shares lost 3.3 percent in October despite an announcement last week of a dividend policy that could yield investors 9 percent.

After Czech company Pegas Nonwovens was excluded from the MSCI index in 2015, its shares fell 7.5 percent in a day and took four months to recover.

Whether O2 remains in the index, even if Moneta is included, will partly depend on whether it still meets the minimum free float value after MSCI has carried out its review of stocks around the world.

"With Moneta, it is almost certain it will be included in the MSCI index," J&T Banka analyst Milan Vanicek said. "But whether it sits next to O2 or replaces it is still a question."

Patria Finance analyst Ondrej Konak estimated that if O2 shares remained in the index, Moneta could take a 19 percent weighting, pushing O2 down to 7 percent and leading to index trackers to cut their holdings of the stock.

CEZ has the biggest weighting accounting for 47.1 percent of the Czech index with Komercni on 43.1 percent and O2 with 9.9 percent.

($1 = 24.5500 Czech crowns) (Writing by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke)