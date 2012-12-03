PRAGUE Dec 3 Sweden has agreed with the Czech
Republic to lower the price on an extended lease of Gripen
fighter jets after threats to find another aircraft, daily
newspaper Lidove Noviny said on Monday, citing the Czech defence
minister.
The Czechs' existing contract expires in 2014 for the lease
of 14 Gripens made by Saab and the country is under
pressure to find a cheap replacement or an extension, as the
army budget shrinks.
"The current offer is much more advantageous than the
original one," the paper quoted Defence Minister Alexandr Vondra
as saying. "The price was reduced by roughly one billion
(crowns)," Vondra told the daily.
The daily said this would mean the new price for a 10-year
extension of the lease is 14 billion crowns ($721 million),
after the Swedes first offered the deal for 15 billion.
The NATO member's Prime Minister Petr Necas was pressuring
Sweden in July, threatening the Czechs would prepare a tendering
competition to pick a different supplier unless Sweden improves
its offer by November.
Vondra should unveil details of the offer at a National
Security Council meeting later on Monday. A Defence Ministry
spokesman said he would not comment on the issue until it is
discussed at the council.
The Czechs leased the Gripens in 2004 for 10 years and about
19.6 billion crowns. The government is seeking to extend the
lease by several years pending a decision on the long-term
future of its air force.
($1=19.4260 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)