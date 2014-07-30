PRAGUE, July 30 The lower house of the Czech
parliament approved on Wednesday a hike in the cigarette tax,
compensating for the weakening of the Czech currency after
central bank interventions in the foreign exchange market last
November.
The interventions knocked the tax rates, when translated
into euro terms, below the European Union's minimum excise tax
levels.
Under the amendment, which needs to be approved by the upper
house before it takes effect, the price of a pack of cigarettes
will rise by 3-4 crowns ($0.15-0.20), and the overall tax
revenue will increase by 2.8 billion crowns ($136.50 million)
per year, according to documents accompanying the bill.
The main Czech cigarette producer is Philip Morris CR
.
The central bank has pledged to keep the crown on the weak
side of around 27 per euro at least into the second quarter of
2015 as part of its monetary policy easing.
($1 = 20.5130 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)