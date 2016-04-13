PRAGUE, April 13 The Czech lower house on
Wednesday gave its final approval to a bill that will raise
taxes on betting firms from next year.
Czechs spent 138 billion crowns ($5.8 billion), equal to
around 3.5 percent of annual economic output, on gambling in
2014, more than half of it on mechanical and video slot
machines.
Besides the boost for state revenue, estimated by the
Finance Ministry to be around 1.5 billion crowns annually, the
bill's aim is to reduce gambling addiction. A second bill will
set stricter rules for the use of slot machines and
video-lottery terminals.
The gambling market is led by a handful of domestic firms,
including Prague-listed Fortuna Entertainment Group
which focuses on sports betting. Slot machine operators
criticised the higher taxation on their segment.
The tax on slot machines will be raised to 35 percent from
28 percent, while all other areas like sport betting or
lotteries would remain taxed at 23 percent.
This taxation is on top of the regular corporate tax rate of
19 percent.
The bill, which must still be approved by the Senate, was
originally meant to take effect this January but ran into
delays.
The Czech market will also be open to foreign online betting
companies, while giving the Finance Ministry the authority to
shut down a betting website deemed illegal.
($1 = 23.7710 Czech crowns)
