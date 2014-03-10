PRAGUE, March 10 The Czech Finance Ministry has
submitted new legislation for excise taxes on tobacco products
to reflect a weaker crown currency in order to stay in line with
EU directives, it said on Monday.
"The change of the excise duty on tobacco products by about
5-7 percent compared to the present rates is a condition for
fulfilling the requirements of a directive in a way that also
avoids more changes in the short term," the ministry said.
"The change would be reflected in making a pack of
cigarettes 3-4 crowns more expensive."
The Czech central bank intervened to weaken the crown last
November to fight deflation risks. The crown has dropped as much
as 7 percent versus the euro since then and on Monday traded 5.6
percent below its closing price before the interventions.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)