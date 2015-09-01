PRAGUE, Sept 1 The Czech ruling coalition has
agreed to change planned tax increases for the betting industry
in 2016 in a move that could save tens of millions of crowns for
firms such as Fortuna Entertainment Group.
Leaders of the Social Democrats, ANO movement and Christian
Democrats agreed late on Monday that the tax for betting
companies would rise to 23 percent from the current 20 percent,
Social Democrats caucus chief Roman Sklenak told Reuters on
Tuesday.
That is lower than the 25 percent originally targeted by the
Finance Ministry.
"We agreed in the coalition council that this amendment
should be filed," Sklenak said.
Fortuna Entertainment could save around 30 million Czech
crowns ($1.26 million) in 2016 thanks to the lower-than-planned
taxation, according to a report in the Hospodarske Noviny
business paper.
At the same time, a planned increase to 25 percent has been
raised to 28 percent for slot machine operators who will also
pay a fee of 110 crowns a day for each machine, Sklenak said.
($1 = 23.8950 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)