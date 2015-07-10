PRAGUE, July 10 The Czech parliament gave an initial nod on Friday to a bill that would allow authorities to monitor retail sales online as part of a system aimed at improving tax collection.

The system, inspired by one already running in Croatia, could raise an extra 12.5 billion crowns ($515 million) annually, about 0.3 percent of gross domestic product, for the central state budget from 2016, according to the Finance Ministry's proposal.

This year's central budget is set to run a 100 billion crown deficit, narrowing to 90 billion crowns in 2016.

Deputies approved the bill in the first of three readings in the lower chamber of parliament. It must pass these before going to the upper chamber and then the president.

Lawmakers approved the bill after six hours of debate that included verbal clashes between billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis and his predecessor Miroslav Kalousek from the conservative TOP09 party, which opposes the measure.

The opposition has promised a filibuster to block the legislation in the next stage after the summer recess, saying the proposal would unnecessarily burden small businesses. ($1 = 24.2210 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)