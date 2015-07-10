PRAGUE, July 10 The Czech parliament gave an
initial nod on Friday to a bill that would allow authorities to
monitor retail sales online as part of a system aimed at
improving tax collection.
The system, inspired by one already running in Croatia,
could raise an extra 12.5 billion crowns ($515 million)
annually, about 0.3 percent of gross domestic product, for the
central state budget from 2016, according to the Finance
Ministry's proposal.
This year's central budget is set to run a 100 billion crown
deficit, narrowing to 90 billion crowns in 2016.
Deputies approved the bill in the first of three readings in
the lower chamber of parliament. It must pass these before going
to the upper chamber and then the president.
Lawmakers approved the bill after six hours of debate that
included verbal clashes between billionaire Finance Minister
Andrej Babis and his predecessor Miroslav Kalousek from the
conservative TOP09 party, which opposes the measure.
The opposition has promised a filibuster to block the
legislation in the next stage after the summer recess, saying
the proposal would unnecessarily burden small businesses.
($1 = 24.2210 Czech crowns)
