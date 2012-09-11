PRAGUE, Sept 11 Czech telecoms watchdog CTU has received four bids for its planned sale of frequencies for fourth-generation mobile telephone networks, including one from a possible new player.

German group T-Mobile, Spanish company Telefonica's Czech unit Telefonica CR, British operator Vodafone, and Czech financial firm PPF's unit PPF Mobile Services all applied, CTU said on Tuesday.

T-Mobile, Telefonica and Vodafone are the main players in the Czech telecoms market. PPF would be a newcomer.

The bureau said the government could raise a sum "in the order of billions of crowns" immediately through the sale and additional amounts from annual fees for using the frequencies.

The auction of the 800 megahertz, 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz frequencies should take place by the end of the year, the office said.