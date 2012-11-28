PRAGUE Nov 28 The Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) said that the tender for the sale of frequencies for fourth-generation mobile telephone networks will be left open for now and it will not announce its results on Wednesday as was expected.

The CTU did not give any reason for the decision, nor did it set a new date when the auction of 800 megahertz, 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz frequencies should end.

The final deadline will now depend on "further interest of the auction participants in the offered frequencies", the watchdog said.

The CTU said in September that it had received bids from German group T-Mobile, Spanish company Telefonica's Czech unit Telefonica CR, British operator Vodafone, and PPF Mobile Services, part of Czech financial company PPF.

It repeated in the statement that the government could raise billions of crowns from the sale, plus annual fees for using the frequencies.