PRAGUE Nov 28 The Czech Telecommunications
Office (CTU) said that the tender for the sale of frequencies
for fourth-generation mobile telephone networks will be left
open for now and it will not announce its results on Wednesday
as was expected.
The CTU did not give any reason for the decision, nor did it
set a new date when the auction of 800 megahertz, 1800 MHz and
2600 MHz frequencies should end.
The final deadline will now depend on "further interest of
the auction participants in the offered frequencies", the
watchdog said.
The CTU said in September that it had received bids from
German group T-Mobile, Spanish company Telefonica's
Czech unit Telefonica CR, British operator
Vodafone, and PPF Mobile Services, part of Czech
financial company PPF.
It repeated in the statement that the government could raise
billions of crowns from the sale, plus annual fees for using the
frequencies.