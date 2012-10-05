BRIEF-Frontier Digital Ventures announces investments into Autodeal and Propzy
* A$3.1m investment in Autodeal for an initial 33.33% stake
PRAGUE Oct 5 The Czech Telecommunication Office has accepted all four bids it received for a planned sale of frequencies for fourth-generation mobile telephone networks, including one from a possible new market player, it said on Friday.
German group T-Mobile, Spanish company Telefonica's Czech unit Telefonica CR, British operator Vodafone, and Czech financial firm PPF's unit PPF Mobile Services all applied.
The firms will move on in the tender, and final decisions on granting licences will come by the end of 2012.
The telecom office estimates the sale of the frequencies will raise several billions of crowns for state coffers, with additional revenue coming from yearly fees.
* A$3.1m investment in Autodeal for an initial 33.33% stake
SYDNEY, June 4 Two Australians and a New Zealander were wounded in a deadly attack by militants in London on Saturday, and a third Australian was also affected, authorities and media in both countries said.