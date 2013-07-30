PRAGUE, July 30 The Czech telecoms regulator has
had talks with potential bidders in an auction of mobile
spectrum frequencies besides those that took part in an aborted
sale in March, the office's head was quoted as saying on
Tuesday.
The Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) expects to release
final conditions for the new auction of frequencies to build
fourth-generation mobile networks by the middle of August.
The country's three incumbent operators -- Telefonica Czech
Republic, T-Mobile and Vodafone --
have already criticised the conditions, mainly one reserving
space for a new entrant.
Newcomer PPF Mobile Services, a unit of the PPF investment
group owned by Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech
Republic, took part in an aborted auction earlier this year and
is also expected to enter the new auction.
But besides PPF, Hospodarske Noviny newspaper quoted CTU's
head Jaromir Novak as saying that the office has seen interest
from other potential bidders.
"Last week we met with representatives of CitiGroup, which
are looking for investment opportunities for clients in eastern
Europe," Novak was quoted as saying.
A CitiGroup spokesman was unavailable to comment. A CTU
spokesman declined to give further details.
CTU has set aside part of the 800 MHz band for the new
entrant in a bid to boost competition.
However, Telefonica CR, a unit of Spain's Telefonica
, has threatened to complain to the European Union,
saying it would be disadvantaged by the auction conditions.
Novak said the office was ready for a legal dispute, the
paper said.
The new spectrum is strategically important because it will
host superfast mobile networks based on fourth-generation
technology that will allow faster mobile broadband access.