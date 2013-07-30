* Auction aims to boost competition, allow new entrant
* Conditions have angered incumbent operators
* Regulator sees one or more new entrants bidding
PRAGUE, July 30 The Czech telecoms regulator has
had talks with potential bidders in an auction of mobile
spectrum frequencies besides those that took part in an aborted
sale in March, the office said on Tuesday.
The Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) expects to start a
new auction of frequencies to build fourth-generation mobile
networks, marketed as 4G LTE, by the middle of August.
It plans to move ahead despite protests from the country's
three incumbent operators -- Telefonica Czech Republic
, T-Mobile and Vodafone -- which
have criticised the auction conditions, mainly one reserving
frequencies for a new entrant.
Newcomer PPF Mobile Services, a unit of the PPF investment
group owned by Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech
Republic, took part in an aborted auction earlier this year and
is also expected to enter the new auction.
But besides PPF, CTU said on Tuesday it believed there could
be one or more new entrants bidding in the auction.
CTU spokesman Frantisek Malina said that in May the
regulator met with "several potential investors" in London.
"Representatives of mainly institutional investment funds
stopped at our offices a week ago during a tour around several
CEE countries organised by Citigroup," he said in an emailed
response to questions.
He add the investors could "pursue different strategies
ranging from investing into greenfield operations to acquiring a
stake in one of incumbent operators."
"We strongly believe that with a transparent and
nondiscriminatory auction we set up there can be one or more new
entrants bidding for the LTE spectrum."
A Citigroup spokesman was unavailable to comment.
Komercni Banka analyst Josef Nemy said it still looked like
PPF was the only serious interested new entrant.
"If I had to bet, I would choose there is no other serious
interest other than PPF," Nemy said.
CTU has set aside part of the 800 MHz band for a new entrant
in a bid to boost competition. The new spectrum will host super
fast mobile networks based on fourth-generation technology that
will allow faster mobile broadband access.
However, Telefonica CR, a unit of Spain's Telefonica
, has threatened to complain to the European Union,
saying it would be disadvantaged by the auction conditions.
CTU boss Jaromir Novak was quoted as saying in financial
daily Hospodarske Noviny on Tuesday that the office was ready
for a legal dispute.
Nemy said any further delays to the auction could harm PPF's
interest in it.