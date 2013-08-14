(Adds details on conditions, complaints from incumbent operators)

PRAGUE Aug 14 The Czech telecommunications regulator will reserve spectrum for a fourth operator in an upcoming wireless auction despite protests by incumbents, as it seeks to increase competition.

European countries are rushing to roll out superfast mobile networks based on LTE or fourth-generation technology that will allow faster mobile broadband access.

CTU will stick to plans to reserve space in the 800 MHz band and the 1800 MHz band for a new entrant to compete with the country's three operators, according to documents obtained by Reuters, which were presented to the government on Wednesday.

CTU aims to launch the auction by Aug. 15. It had aborted an earlier auction in March but in April proposed setting aside a larger part of the spectrum for a new market entrant, which could put more competitive pressure on incumbent operators.

The move has angered existing operators Telefonica Czech Republic, T-Mobile and Vodafone, who argue this could leave them at a disadvantage if the new competitor has to pay less for its license.

"CTU remains convinced that the prepared conditions for the auction are in line with national and European legislation," the regulator said.

The three existing players have recently started a price war that some analysts said would make it difficult for a newcomer to establish a strong presence.

PPF Mobile Services, a unit of the PPF investment group owned by Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech Republic, took part in an aborted auction earlier this year and is also expected by analysts to enter the new auction. (Reporting by Robert Mueller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka and Louise Heavens)