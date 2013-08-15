PRAGUE Aug 15 Czech telecommunications
regulator CTU will begin an auction of frequencies to build
fourth-generation mobile networks by mid-November after a
previous attempted sale was aborted in March, CTU said on
Thursday.
The auction will allow a new operator to reserve spectrum as
the government seeks to boost competition, despite protests by
country's three existing mobile service providers.
Bidders will be able to submit applications to take part in
the tender until Sept. 30, the regulator said.
European countries are rushing to roll out superfast mobile
networks based on LTE or fourth-generation technology that will
allow faster mobile broadband access.
The Czech auction in March was cancelled after receiving
bids that it said were so high that they risked inflating the
price of the services and delaying launch.
The CTU came back with new conditions in April, immediately
drawing protests from the country's three operators - Telefonica
Czech Republic, T-Mobile and Vodafone
.
They object to another rival entering the fray with a
competitive advantage if it is guaranteed space in the coveted
800 MHz band and ends up paying less for its license.
PPF Mobile Services, a unit of the PPF investment group
owned by Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech Republic,
took part in the aborted sale and is expected by analysts to
enter the new auction.
T-Mobile again protested against the step to reserve space
for a new entrant to the central European country of 10.5
million.
"As we have repeatedly said, we consider this step an
unjustified disadvantage for existing operators," spokeswoman
Martina Kemrova said. "We will decide whether we will take part
in the auction after a detailed examination of the materials. We
are considering possible legal steps."
PPF's spokesman was not available to comment. Telefonica CR
declined immediate comment on the newly released final tender
conditions. A Vodafone spokeswoman did not say whether the
company would take part in the auction.
Documents obtained by Reuters, which were presented to the
government on Wednesday, showed T-Mobile had complained to the
European Commission, but CTU said that complaint was dismissed
by the EU executive.
With the Czech market long criticised by its customers for
having high prices and fees, the three existing players have
begun a price war on mobile voice and data services that some
analysts said would make it difficult for a newcomer to
establish a strong presence.
Under the outlined conditions, the minimum value of bids for
all the frequencies on offer is 8.72 billion crowns ($448.39
million). In the previous auction, bids reached over 20 billion
crowns.
($1 = 19.4475 Czech crowns)
