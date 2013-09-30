BRIEF-California Department of Motor Vehicles issued Apple permit for autonomous vehicle testing - DMW
* California Department of Motors Vehicles issued Apple a permit for autonomous vehicle testing on Friday - DMW
PRAGUE, Sept 30 Five companies signed up to take part in the Czech Republic's planned auction of radio frequencies for 4G high-speed wireless networks, the telecoms regulator's spokesman said on Monday.
All three market incumbents - Telefonica Czech Republic , T-Mobile and Vodafone - and two newcomers applied, said Martin Drtina of the telecommunications regulator CTU.
Earlier in the day, Czech investment group PPF, a possible new entrant which had participated in an aborted auction this year, said it would not take part. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Keiron Henderson)
WASHINGTON, April 14 Volkswagen AG said on Friday the company has bought back or repaired more than half of 475,000 polluting 2.0-liter diesel vehicles under a U.S. government settlement, just six months after it launched the largest-ever repurchase offer.