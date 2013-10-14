BRIEF-ZTE says Co and ZTE Kangxun Telecom. to be removed from the entity list
* Upon recommendation by BIS, co and ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications will be removed from the entity list on 29 march
PRAGUE Oct 14 All five companies that had signed up for an auction to provide next-generation mobile telephony services in the Czech Republic met the conditions to join the bidding, the Czech Telecommunication Office said on Monday.
It said it would launch the auction on November 11.
The bidders are cuurrent operators Telefonica Czech Republic , T-Mobile and Vodafone, as well as two privately-held newscomers, Revolution Mobile and Sazka Telecommunications, formerly called Tasciane. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is in talks with Japanese financial investors about forming a consortium and jointly bidding for Toshiba's memory chip business, Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
* Unit in partnership with Singapore General Hospital will receive a grant from Singapore Israel Industrial Research And Development Foundation