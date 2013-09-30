* Three incumbents, 2 newcomers to take part in Nov auction
* Czech Telefonica will bid, but challenges conditions
PRAGUE, Sept 30 Five companies signed up to
provide next-generation mobile telephony services in the Czech
Republic via an auction of radio frequencies in which bandwidth
will be reserved for a new entrant to boost competition.
They include the three existing providers - Telefonica Czech
Republic, T-Mobile and Vodafone -
as well as two newcomers, telecommunications regulator CTU said
on Monday after the deadline for applications expired.
Expected to take place in mid-November but still dogged by
legal challenges, the sale of frequencies for high-speed 4G
wireless networks has already been aborted once.
Bids for the previous auction in March were so high that
they risked inflating the price of the services and delaying
launch, the regulator said.
Governments across Europe are rushing to roll out networks
based on 4G's LTE (long-term evolution) technology, which
enables faster mobile broadband access.
Earlier on Monday Czech investment group PPF, owned by the
country's richest man Petr Kellner and a possible new entrant
that participated in the March sale, said it would not join in
this time.
Czech Telefonica's share price rose more than 3 percent
after the announcement, though PPF also said it had recently
sold its telecoms division. That business will compete as
Revolution Mobile under new ownership.
The auction faces challenges against some of the conditions
the regulator set out, including the plan to reserve space for a
new entrant, which has angered the incumbents.
Czech Telefonica, a unit of Spain's Telefonica,
said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit with the Prague municipal
court against that stipulation and two others.
A company spokesman said the firm would still take part in
the auction. T-Mobile, which appealed to the European Commission
over the issue, would also participate, a spokeswoman said.
The Czech Republic's three existing operators have all said
guaranteeing frequencies for a new player would leave them at a
disadvantage.
The regulator has reserved space on the 800 and 1800 MHz
bands for a new entrant. It said the fifth applicant was another
newcomer, Czech group Tasciane.
It said it would open applications on Tuesday and expected
the electronic auction for frequencies to start on November 11.