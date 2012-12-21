PRAGUE Dec 21 The Czech telecom market
regulator will propose measures easing the entry of alternative
mobile operators into the market, aiming to boost competition
following an analysis showing power was concentrated in too few
hands.
The Czech Telecommunication Office (CTU) said on Friday the
main problem was an absence of wholesale offers that would allow
the operation of "virtual" operators, or those who don't own
their own telecoms infrastructure but resell surplus bandwidth
from those who do.
The Czech phone market is dominated by Telefonica's
local unit Telefonica Czech Republic, Deutsche
Telekom's T-Mobile and Vodafone.
The CTU proposed measures to allow easier market access for
new entrants and also looked at regulating prices in areas not
currently regulated.
The CTU is running a tender for frequencies for
fourth-generation mobile telephone networks but has not set a
date for the sale.
The three main companies along with PPF Mobile Services,
part of Czech financial group PPF, are all bidding in the sale.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)