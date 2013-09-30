BRIEF-California Department of Motor Vehicles issued Apple permit for autonomous vehicle testing - DMW
* California Department of Motors Vehicles issued Apple a permit for autonomous vehicle testing on Friday - DMW
PRAGUE, Sept 30 Telefonica Czech Republic plans to take part in the country's auction of radio spectrum for 4G high-speed broadband networks but has filed a lawsuit challenging some of the conditions, it said on Monday.
In a statement, Telefonica CR, a unit of Spain's Telefonica , protested against the regulator reserving some spectrum for a new operator and two other conditions.
"We are challenging some conditions but that does not mean we are not joining the auction," a spokesman said.
* California Department of Motors Vehicles issued Apple a permit for autonomous vehicle testing on Friday - DMW
WASHINGTON, April 14 Volkswagen AG said on Friday the company has bought back or repaired more than half of 475,000 polluting 2.0-liter diesel vehicles under a U.S. government settlement, just six months after it launched the largest-ever repurchase offer.