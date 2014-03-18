PRAGUE, March 18 Telefonica Czech Republic said on Tuesday Martin Vlcek would take over from David Melcon as chief financial officer from April 1.

The move follows Czech investment group PPF's acquisition of a 65.9 percent stake in the telecom group from Spain's Telefonica, completed in January.

Vlcek worked as an investment manager for PPF, owned by the Czech Republic's richest man Petr Kellner. Melcon will return to Telefonica's Spanish headquarters, the statement said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)