Box Office: 'Latin Lover' Tops 'The Circle,' 'Fate of the Furious' Rides to Third Straight No. 1
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
PRAGUE, April 24 The chief executive of Telefonica Czech Republic, Luis Malvido, will step down at the end of June but will remain as chairman until the end of this year, the telecom company said on Thursday.
Malvido will then return to Telefonica, the Spanish parent of the Czech firm.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Keiron Henderson)
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
JEDDAH, April 30 Saudi Arabia wants German companies Siemens and SAP to play an important role in furthering the kingdom's "digital transformation", company officials said on Sunday during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to the country.