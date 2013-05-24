* PM looks to long term regarding project

* Finance minister questions economics of plan (Adds Necas comment, details)

By Jana Mlcochova and Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, May 24 Czech leaders clashed on Friday over the merits of building two new nuclear reactors, underlining growing problems for a plan aimed at boosting energy security that also represents the country's biggest-ever investment project.

Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said in a newspaper interview the bids submitted for the over 2,000 megawatt power plant at Temelin were disappointing and raised doubts about the project's economic sense given slumping electricity prices.

Prime Minister Petr Necas responded by saying that long-term strategic goals outweighed initial costs for the project with an expected price of more than $10 billion.

"The decision on building a nuclear power plant is a strategic one, it cannot be seen item by item, or what it will do in a year or two," Necas told reporters.

"There is always a difference between an accountant and a politician who can mentally see as far as the annual book closing or the end of the election term at most, and a statesman who considers what will happen with the country around 2030."

Necas said the Czech economy could not do without nuclear power given the lack of other options and limited coal deposits to fuel the country's coal-fired plants.

But the finance minister argued that a drop in wholesale electricity prices by more than half from highs around 90 euros before the global economic crisis has changed the landscape regarding the project.

"Originally, Temelin (expansion) was calculated on much higher electricity prices than now," he told the daily Hospodarske Noviny.

"The future of the price of electricity, which is key for the effectiveness of the investment, is particularly uncertain."

He added that the ministry was carrying out further analysis of the project and would present findings to the cabinet in the coming weeks.

The Czech Industry Ministry, which backs the project, has been preparing a "contract for difference" arrangement that would set a fixed price for electricity generated in Temelin.

The difference would either be subsidised, or, if power prices rise, repaid to the state.

Nuclear equipment suppliers hit by falling power prices and ebbing interest in atomic energy since Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011 are watching the Temelin deal closely.

Analysts following CEZ, the 70-percent state-held firm that is running the tender, have said the plan would burden the company financially during construction foreseen in 2017-2025.

Westinghouse, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, has taken the lead in competition with a consortium led by Russia's Atomstroyexport in the tender. The bids are not final and have not been revealed.

"I must say that offers of both bidder surprised us very unpleasantly in terms of price," Kalousek is quoted as saying in the newspaper Hospodarske Noviny.

French group Areva has been excluded from the tendering but has appealed.

The plant is to be built between 2017 and 2025 next to CEZ's existing Temelin plant in the southern Czech Republic, some 50 km north of the Austrian and German borders. (Editing by Michael Kahn and Jason Neely)