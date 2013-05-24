* PM looks to long term regarding project
* Finance minister questions economics of plan
(Adds Necas comment, details)
By Jana Mlcochova and Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, May 24 Czech leaders clashed on Friday
over the merits of building two new nuclear reactors,
underlining growing problems for a plan aimed at boosting energy
security that also represents the country's biggest-ever
investment project.
Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said in a newspaper
interview the bids submitted for the over 2,000 megawatt power
plant at Temelin were disappointing and raised doubts about the
project's economic sense given slumping electricity prices.
Prime Minister Petr Necas responded by saying that long-term
strategic goals outweighed initial costs for the project with an
expected price of more than $10 billion.
"The decision on building a nuclear power plant is a
strategic one, it cannot be seen item by item, or what it will
do in a year or two," Necas told reporters.
"There is always a difference between an accountant and a
politician who can mentally see as far as the annual book
closing or the end of the election term at most, and a statesman
who considers what will happen with the country around 2030."
Necas said the Czech economy could not do without nuclear
power given the lack of other options and limited coal deposits
to fuel the country's coal-fired plants.
But the finance minister argued that a drop in wholesale
electricity prices by more than half from highs around 90 euros
before the global economic crisis has changed the landscape
regarding the project.
"Originally, Temelin (expansion) was calculated on much
higher electricity prices than now," he told the daily
Hospodarske Noviny.
"The future of the price of electricity, which is key for
the effectiveness of the investment, is particularly uncertain."
He added that the ministry was carrying out further analysis
of the project and would present findings to the cabinet in the
coming weeks.
The Czech Industry Ministry, which backs the project, has
been preparing a "contract for difference" arrangement that
would set a fixed price for electricity generated in Temelin.
The difference would either be subsidised, or, if power
prices rise, repaid to the state.
Nuclear equipment suppliers hit by falling power prices and
ebbing interest in atomic energy since Japan's Fukushima
disaster in 2011 are watching the Temelin deal closely.
Analysts following CEZ, the 70-percent state-held
firm that is running the tender, have said the plan would burden
the company financially during construction foreseen in
2017-2025.
Westinghouse, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, has
taken the lead in competition with a consortium led by Russia's
Atomstroyexport in the tender. The bids are not final and have
not been revealed.
"I must say that offers of both bidder surprised us very
unpleasantly in terms of price," Kalousek is quoted as saying in
the newspaper Hospodarske Noviny.
French group Areva has been excluded from the
tendering but has appealed.
The plant is to be built between 2017 and 2025 next to CEZ's
existing Temelin plant in the southern Czech Republic, some 50
km north of the Austrian and German borders.
