PRAGUE Feb 20 The 1,013-megawatt Unit 1
at the Czech Temelin nuclear power plant is at a third of its
capacity on Monday after it was disconnected from the grid on
Saturday due to a fault in a steam pipe, its owner CEZ
said.
"The repair is being completed now, the reactor is on one
third of output and it should restart producing electricity
today," it said in a statement.
Unit 2 is running at full capacity, the company said.
Earlier on Monday, CEZ said its 498-megawatt Unit 3 at its
Dukovany nuclear plant was in start-up mode after a month-long
shutdown.
