PRAGUE Feb 20 The 1,013-megawatt Unit 1 at the Czech Temelin nuclear power plant is at a third of its capacity on Monday after it was disconnected from the grid on Saturday due to a fault in a steam pipe, its owner CEZ said.

"The repair is being completed now, the reactor is on one third of output and it should restart producing electricity today," it said in a statement.

Unit 2 is running at full capacity, the company said.

Earlier on Monday, CEZ said its 498-megawatt Unit 3 at its Dukovany nuclear plant was in start-up mode after a month-long shutdown. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)