PRAGUE, July 7 Toyota Motor Corp's and PSA Peugeot Citroen's car factory in the Czech Republic increased first-half production by 38 percent to 114,694 vehicles thanks to the launch of new models, the company which operates the joint venture said on Tuesday.

The joint venture, known as TPCA, plans to produce more than 220,000 cars in 2015. It makes the two car companies' smaller models, like the Toyota Aygo, Peugeot 108 and Citroen C1, and exports the majority of its vehicles to western Europe.

The car industry is a major driver of the Czech economy, which achieved one of the European Union's fastest growth rates in the first quarter when it expanded by 4.0 percent year-on-year.

