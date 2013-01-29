PRAGUE Jan 29 Production at TPCA, the Czech car
assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota Motor Corp and
PSA Peugeot Citroen, fell by a fifth to 215,000
vehicles in 2012 due to weak European demand, a spokesman said
on Tuesday.
"The situation on the European market is such that a
stagnation or drop is expected this year," TPCA spokesman Radek
Knava said.
TPCA had flagged a hit due to fall in production of its
small-model cars in February last year. The plant makes the
Toyota Aygo, Peugeot 107 and Citroen C1 models.
The car industry is a key engine of the export-reliant Czech
economy, which has contracted since the middle of 2011 due to
falling household consumption and slowing trade in the wake of
the euro zone debt crisis.
Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, is the
country's biggest car producer. Hyundai Motor also
runs a plant in the central European country.
