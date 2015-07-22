PRAGUE, July 22 A high-speed passenger train
collided with a truck at a railway crossing in the Czech
Republic on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 12, the
police said.
The crash in the town of Studenka, around 350 km (217 miles)
east of Prague, shut a section of a major rail corridor and
disrupted the journey of government ministers travelling to the
area on a different train.
The cabinet, which was due to hold a meeting in Ostrava, the
biggest city in the country's northeast region, continued their
trip by bus. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and some ministers
stopped at the site of the crash.
A police spokeswoman said three people were seriously
injured.
Czech Television and news websites showed pictures of the
mangled remains of the truck with only the cab remaining intact
and the smashed front of the Pendolino train, which stopped 2 km
away from the crash.
The crash occurred near the site of the country's worst
train disaster in recent history when an international express
train hit a collapsed bridge in Studenka in August 2008, killing
eight people and injuring dozens more.
