* Net profit up 13 pct while revenue down

* Q3 impacted after blast at steam cracker shut production

* Restart of production seen in July 2016

* Restart later than analysts expected (Adds CFO on future losses coverage, CEO on production)

PRAGUE, Oct 22 Unipetrol on Thursday reported a 13 percent rise in third-quarter net profit despite a steam cracker outage at its Litvinov plant which the Czech refiner said would last until next July.

The company said it lost an estimated 1.6 billion crowns ($67 million) due to a blast in August at the plant in the north of the country that forced it to shut petrochemical production.

"The impact of the extraordinary situation in (the unit) was reduced among others, thanks to cooperation with majority shareholder PKN Orlen, who helped to secure deliveries of some feedstock and products," Chief Executive Marek Switajewski said.

He also said PKN Orlen was helping Unipetrol to sell petrochemicals feedstock from the Litvinov refinery and that he did not expect it would need to shut refinery operations at the site during repairs.

Unipetrol, 63 percent owned by PKN Orlen, expects the steam cracker unit to be restarted at a minimum capacity utilisation, roughly 65 percent, in July 2016, and to reach maximum capacity in October.

This time frame is later than analysts expected, with some expecting a production restart in early 2016.

Chief Financial Officer Miroslaw Kastelik said the company's insurance would help it recover future losses.

Analysts at Patria Finance estimated the overall impact of the steam cracker shutdown could reach up to 10 billion crowns.

Unipetrol has experienced a rebound in margins to return it to profit in the past year. It reported net profit of 1.58 billion crowns despite third-quarter revenue falling 13 percent to 29.45 billion. It also forecast that falling crude oil prices would stabilise.

Unipetrol shares rose on Thursday before falling back. They were flat at 150 crowns by 1118 GMT. They have lost nearly 21 percent since the August blast.

Unipetrol estimated property damage at 597 million crowns, which was booked as an impairment in the quarter.

Unipetrol has two refineries: the one at Litvinov and another at Kralupy that is at full capacity. Utilisation in total is now at 85 percent.

The company has already restarted polymer production at the Litvinov plant to a limited extent thanks to external feedstock deliveries of ethylene and propylene, it said.

($1 = 23.8610 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)