PRAGUE Aug 3 The frontman of a U.S. heavy metal
band detained on suspicion of causing the death of a fan by
pushing him off the stage has being released from jail in the
Czech Republic after posting bail, a court spokeswoman said on
Friday.
Czech police detained Randy Blythe, 41, a member of the Lamb
of God band, in Prague in June saying they suspected he had
pushed a fan off the stage during the band's previous gig in the
country two years ago.
The fan later died due to head injuries.
But on Friday, a court spokeswoman said Blythe had posted
bail to the tune of 8 million crowns ($384,300) and had been
released.
"We have issued an order for his immediate release," said
Martina Lhotakova, a spokeswoman for the city court.
His release followed a decision by a Prague court the
previous day to dismiss a state lawyer's appeal against an
earlier ruling to let the singer out on bail.
Lhotakova said Blythe was not subject to any travel
restrictions.
He is still being prosecuted for causing an injury leading
to death. If found guilty, he would face a prison sentence.
The band said on its website in July it had not been
notified of any investigation into Blythe before he was
detained.
The band's management was not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 20.8166 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Andrew Osborn)