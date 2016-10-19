The logo for LinkedIn Corporation is shown in Mountain View, California, U.S. February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

LinkedIn Corp said that the arrest of a Russian man on hacking charges reported on Wednesday was tied to a previously disclosed 2012 breach at the social networking firm.

"We are thankful for the hard work and dedication of the FBI in its efforts to locate and capture the parties believed to be responsible for this criminal activity," LinkedIn said in a statement.

Czech police detained a Russian man wanted in connection with hacking attacks on targets in the United States, police said.

The arrest was carried out in cooperation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Czech courts would decide on whether he will be extradited to the United States, police said late on Tuesday.

A U.S. official told Reuters the man was sought in an "older" hacking case and not for recent political hacks in the United States.

The U.S. government this month formally accused Russia for the first time of a campaign of cyber attacks against Democratic Party organisations ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a hacking scandal would not be in Russia's interests.