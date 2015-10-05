(Adds VW impact, outlook, economy details)

PRAGUE Oct 5 Czech car sales should jump by 20 percent to a record of more than 230,000 vehicles in 2015, the country's Car Importers Association said on Monday, predicting little impact from the scandal over Volkswagen's rigging of emissions tests.

New passenger registrations soared by a fifth in the first nine months of the year, helped by an accelerating economy that is showing the European Union's second fastest growth rate thanks in large part to more household demand.

Volkswagen cars have a market share of around 48 percent in the central European country of 10.5 million, with the company's domestic maker Skoda Auto the top seller.

Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, is facing the worst business crisis in its history after it admitted cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States, with 11 million vehicles affected worldwide, including around 1.2 million Skoda cars.

Some Czech ministers and analysts are expecting some sort of hit to the economy from the fallout to the VW scandal due to the country's deep connections to the German supply chain.

However, the top car association said on Monday it had not registered any major impact from the VW scandal and that sales were on course to show to a record year.

"I do not expect any dramatic drop in sales," said Antonin Sipek, head of the Automotive Industry Association, at a news conference together with the car importers.

Czech economic growth accelerated to 4.6 percent in the second quarter. The car sector is a major driver and Skoda, which sells less than 10 percent of its production at home, is the country's top exporter.

Skoda has informed Czech authorities it needs roughly until the end of October to find a technical solution to fix diesel engines involved in the emissions scandal, Transport Minister Dan Tok said last week.

Tok said 148,000 VW group cars with the affected engines were sold through dealers in the country and more were imported by individuals. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)