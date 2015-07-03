PRAGUE, July 3 Czech passenger car registrations rose by 20.4 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2015 to 113,261 cars, the country's car importers' association said on Friday.

Domestic maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, continued to lead the market with a 32.2 percent share, followed by its parent VW with 11.2 percent and Hyundai with 7.9 percent, the association said.

The Czech economy accelerated in the first quarter to 4.0 percent of annual growth with the recovery spanning across all sectors. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Lopatka)