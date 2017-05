PRAGUE Nov 4 Czech passenger car registrations grew 10.5 percent year-on-year in October to 19,658 vehicles, data from the Car Importers' Association showed on Wednesday.

In the January-October period, registrations increased to 190,668 cars versus 159,261 in the first ten months of 2014, putting sales well on pace for a record year.

