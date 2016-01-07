Ralph Lauren beats profit estimates as it reins in discounts
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
PRAGUE Jan 7 Czech new car registrations rose 20 percent in 2015 to a record 230,857 vehicles, the country's Car Importer's Association said on Thursday.
Economic growth in the European Union member economy was among the fastest in the 28-strong bloc last year.
Czech car sales growth outpaced the 9 percent expansion recorded in western Europe, although sales in Europe's biggest markets Germany, Britain, France, Spain and Italy all recorded significant increases in 2015.
(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
* Weight Watchers International says intends to commence an offer to prepay at discount to par up to $75 million of initial tranche B-2 term loans outstanding Source text - http://bit.ly/2qVbP0i Further company coverage: