PRAGUE, June 3 The Czech government approved a
draft bill to ban smoking in restaurants and bars and move the
country into line with restrictions in place in much of the
European Union.
The Czech Republic is the last EU member to allow
unrestricted smoking in restaurants. Past governments have tried
to enact such restrictions but run into opposition.
The draft bill must still pass parliament before it can be
signed into law by President Milos Zeman, himself a regular
smoker.
A quarter of Czechs smoke, putting it just below the EU
average of 26 percent, according to Eurobarometer.
"With this law, the Czech Republic will embark on a path
where the majority of advanced western European countries have
gone a long time ago," Health Minister Svatopluk Nemecek said
after the centre-left cabinet approved the measure.
Seventeen of the 28 EU states have a total ban on smoking in
indoor public places, public transport and workplaces, according
to the European Commission. Others have restrictions in various
areas.
The proposed Czech legislation would follow that and
introduce a ban on smoking, including e-cigarettes, at concerts
and other indoor entertainment and sports facilities.
The bill also includes a provision requiring restaurants and
bars to offer at least one non-alcoholic drink cheaper on the
menu than the cheapest alcoholic drink.
The Czech Republic is one of the world's biggest per capita
beer drinkers and its pub culture and brews are a strong tourist
draw.
Philip Morris CR, a unit of Philip Morris
International, has a factory in the country.
Separately on Wednesday, the cabinet approved a plan that
will raise the price of cigarette packs by 3-4 Czech crowns next
year. A pack costs 70-115 crowns now, according to the bill.
