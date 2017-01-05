WASHINGTON Jan 5 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission filed a lawsuit against D-Link Corp on
Thursday, arguing that the company failed to take steps to
ensure that the routers and internet-linked security cameras
that it manufactures could not be hacked.
The FTC alleged that D-Link advertised their devices as
secure, but then failed to address security flaws such as
security gaps that allow hackers to take over consumers' devices
remotely.
Attempts to reach D-Link for comment were not immediately
successful.
The FTC asked the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California to order D-Link to improve its security
practices and to pay the FTC's costs related to the suit.
The FTC has taken up the role of investigating companies
which are allegedly sloppy in their handling of customers' data
under rules it enforces against unfair or deceptive acts. Most
recently it settled with dating website Ashley Madison for its
lax data security.
FTC commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the filing of the
lawsuit. The Democratic chairwoman Edith Ramirez and
commissioner Terrell McSweeny voted yes, but the lone Republican
commissioner, Maureen Ohlhausen, opposed the filing of the
lawsuit.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by G Crosse)