OSLO Feb 13 DNB Bank ASA

* DNB Bank ASA has today successfully issued a new perpetual Tier 1 capital of NOK 2.150 billion.

* The bonds carry a coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR plus 3.25 percentage points p.a., and has an ordinary call option after 5 year from settlement date which is 26 February 2015.

* The purpose of the bond issue is to strengthen the bank's capital ratios, and the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has approved the issuance.

* DNB Markets acted as a sole arranger.