OSLO Feb 13 DNB Bank ASA
* DNB Bank ASA has today successfully issued a new perpetual
Tier 1 capital of NOK 2.150 billion.
* The bonds carry a coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR plus 3.25
percentage points p.a., and has an ordinary call option after 5
year from settlement date which is 26 February 2015.
* The purpose of the bond issue is to strengthen the bank's
capital ratios, and the Financial Supervisory Authority of
Norway has approved the issuance.
* DNB Markets acted as a sole arranger.
(Reporting By Balazs Koranyi)