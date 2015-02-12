BRIEF-Gemdale's April contract sales up 23.8 pct y/y
* Says April contract sales up 23.8 percent y/y at 8.8 billion yuan ($1.28 billion)
Feb 12 DNB's DNB Bank Asa:
* Contemplating issuing new tier 1 capital
* The purpose of the contemplated bond issue is to strengthen the bank's capital ratios
* DNB Markets is acting as a sole arranger Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Says April contract sales up 23.8 percent y/y at 8.8 billion yuan ($1.28 billion)
YOKOHAMA, May 5 A shift towards protectionism poses downside risks to global growth, finance ministers and central bankers from major Asian economies warned on Friday.