BRIEF-Country Group Development says qtrly loss 63.4 mln baht vs loss of 24 mln baht
* Qtrly loss 63.4 million baht versus loss of 24 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Jan 27 The plunge in oil prices is not hurting the lending portfolio of top Norwegian bank DNB , its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The part of our portfolio that's directly exposed to oil and gas has the highest available credit quality, and we find it to be robust even when oil prices are where they are today," Rune Bjerke said on the sidelines of a conference.
The price of North Sea crude has dropped to around $48 per barrel on Tuesday from $115 last June.
"It's obvious that the longer oil stays below $50, the more demanding it will be for some clients, companies and regions, but I don't believe we've come near that (demanding) situation yet," Bjerke said.
"Our buffer is solid and we can handle the current price level for a considerable period of time," he added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
MANILA, May 12 Chinese iron ore futures dropped to near four-month lows on Friday and were on course to decline for a seventh week out of eight, weighed down by concerns over weak demand in the world's top consumer.