BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ
* Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oOJpBu Further company coverage:
OSLO, Sept 30 Norway's DNB has cut its mortgage rate by up to 0.35 percentage points, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. It last cut mortgage rates in June. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oOJpBu Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 19 South Africa's credit rating could get downgraded deeper into junk status if political uncertainty triggered by the recent firing of the finance minister stalls reforms needed to grow the economy, an executive from S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.