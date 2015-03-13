OSLO, March 13 Norway's financial watchdog has criticised DNB Asset Management, a unit of Norway's biggest bank DNB, for marketing one of its funds as active when it had in fact performed close to its benchmark.

Regulators across Europe are closely watching so-called 'closet indexing', where a fund charges an active management fee but tracks the holdings and performance of the index against which its returns are benchmarked.

"In Finanstilsynet's assessment the company's management of the fund has diverged considerably from what the investors were led to expect," Norway's Financial Services Authority (FSA) said in a statement on its website dated March 11.

"The equity fund concerned has performed very closely to its benchmark, but is marketed and priced as an actively managed fund. Finanstilsynet considers this to be censurable and counter to good business practice," it said.

The FSA compared Verdipapirfondet DNB Norge with the DNB Norge index fund, which until May 2013 used the same benchmark index, but had a management fee of 0.3 percent versus 1.8 percent for Verdipapirfondet DNB Norge.

A DNB spokesman said no one had lost money investing in DNB Norge. "On the contrary, consumers had a solid return on investments of almost 45 percent over the past five years."

Oslo's main index had a return of 67 percent over the last five years.

Denmark's regulator said almost a third of funds it studied were suspicious, while Swedish investors have filed a complaint against Swedbank Robur over two of its funds. Europe's markets watchdog is looking into the issue and Britain's may follow.

